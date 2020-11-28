Senators coast to 38-0 victory over Polytech

Teyvion McCoy of the Senators takes a handoff and rushes for yardage in the first quarter until stopped by Polytech’s Jalen Anderson. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

DOVER — Dover High’s offense had a tough time getting its offense on track this fall.

After three games, the Senators’ had managed just 10 offensive points.

Polytech receiver Brian Scott-Hill keeps his eyes on the ball with Dover’s Qualeak Bumbrey literally breathing down his neck on a first half pass play Friday. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

So Dover’s players were pretty happy to put a season-high point total in their 38-0 Henlopen North football victory over Polytech on Friday afternoon.

The Senators (2-2 North, 2-3 overall) erupted for 28 points in the second quarter to open up a 35-0 halftime lead before coasting to their second win in a row.

Running back Teyvion McCoy certainly got to enjoy his Senior Day, scoring a career-high three touchdowns and running for 68 yards on 10 carries before sitting out the second half.

– Darnell Jackson (left) and teammate Brian Johnson of Polytech trying to strip the ball from Dover’s Qualeak Bumbrey in game played Friday afternoon. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

“It’s always fun playing football, winning or losing,” said McCoy, who was one of 16 seniors honored before the contest. “Our first games we couldn’t really get our offense rolling. But against CR and Poly, we showed that we can pick it up. And once we get clicking, our offense is pretty dangerous.

“Three touchdowns on Senior Day? That’s a good day.”

“Tayvion is such a versatile player,” said Dover coach Rudy Simonetti. “He does a lot for us, not just offensively but defensively. He’s very instinctive, very savvy with his play. He’s just an all-around athlete — he can do it all.”

The Senators also got touchdowns from Micah Davis and quarterback Jordan Moran. None of Dover scoring runs covered more than six yards as it took advantage of good field position.

Senior fullback Qualeak Bumbrey ran for a game-high 85 yards on eight carries. Backup kicker Drew Kuntzi also got his chance on Friday as the senior booted all five PAT kicks before adding a 20-yard field goal for the only second-half scoring.

Senior Brian Johnson ran for 46 yards on eight carries for the rebuilding Panthers (0-5), who lost their 13th game in a row.

After an 0-3 start, Dover has a chance to finish at .500 if it wins its season finale. The Senators host Cape Henlopen (3-3) next Friday night in a Henlopen North matchup that finishes up the seven-game schedule.

Dover will be trying for its third-straight non-losing season.

“From what I’ve seen, they’re physical,” Simonetti said about Cape. “We’ve got to be on our ‘A’ game this week. It’s going to be a good game.

“We’ve got to clean up our mistakes and get back to work on Monday. You want to end the season on a ‘W.’”

“I’d rather go .500 than have a losing season,” said McCoy. “This is the biggest week if you ask me.”