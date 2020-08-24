Slam to the Beach postponed

DOVER — Add Slam Dunk to the Beach to the long list of local sporting events that have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.



Officials announced this morning “with great disappointment” that the annual high school boys’ basketball tournament won’t be held this year.



The tourney, which brings in programs from around the country, is held the last weekend of December at Cape Henlopen High.



Officials said they hope to bring the event back in 2021.



“Obviously, this was a difficult decision,” said Dr. Matthew J Robinson, chairman of the Delaware Sports Commission and the Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament.



“At the center of our decision was the safety and well-being of our participants, and spectators. We have been following the trends overall and specifically within the elite high school basketball environment and we came to the conclusion that the prudent decision was to hold off until 2021.”



Along with some top-ranked teams, the tournament also attracts high-caliber college coaches such as Jay Wright (Villanova), Roy Williams (North Carolina) and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown). According to tournament officials, the event generates over $1 million in economic impact for Sussex County.