Smyrna, Milford reach DI wrestling finals, Woodbridge in DII title match

The top two seeds in both Division I and Division II will meet for the DIAA state dual meet wrestling titles tonight.

No. 1 seed Smyrna High will face No. 2 seed Milford High for the Division I crown. Top seed Caravel Academy squares off with No. 2 seed Woodbridge High in the Division II finals.

The final round will begin at 6 p.m. at Smyrna.

Smyrna used a late rally to edge Sussex Central in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Golden Knights led 30-24 before the Eagles won the final two matches, including two pins.

Amir Pierce had a decision at 132 pounds before Isaiah Jenkins (138) and Joey Natarcola (145) ended the bout with back-to-back pins. J.T. Davis (195), Hugo Harp (220) and Gabe Giampietro (106) also added pins for Smyrna.

Milford defeated third seed Salesianum 36-34 in the semifinals. The Buccaneers clinched after a Trenton Grant pin at 132 pounds for a 36-22 lead. They then forfeited the final two matches.

The Buccaneers won six matches – all via pin. Gage Copes (170), Rafael Mejia (180), Bevensky Augustine (220), Anthony Diaz (285) and Jack Thode (120) each recorded a pin.

Woodbridge defeated Laurel, the third seed, 48-18 in its semifinal matchup. Taeshaun Ford-Jackson (195), Phoenix Dean (220), Michael Hutchinson (285), Duane Cook Jr. (106), Gavin Manning (138) and Brandon Williams (138) led the Blue Raiders with pins.

