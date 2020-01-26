Smyrna wrestlers pin Salesianum 46-19

Smyrna’s Amir Pierce takes control of Salesianum’s Julian Strickland during their 132-pound match on Saturday night. Pierce went on to win by a pin. Special to the Delaware State News/Butch Comegys

SMYRNA — Banged-up or not, the Smyrna High wrestling train keeps rolling.

The Eagles downed previously unbeaten Salesianum School 46-19 in a nonconference dual meet at home Saturday night. Smyrna remained unbeaten against Delaware opponents and improved to 7-2.

“Coach doesn’t let us get complacent,” said senior 182-pounder J.T. Davis. “We don’t focus on how good we are, our focus is on to keep getting better.”

Smyrna has been dealing with a few injuries since its trip to the Virginia Duals two weekends ago, but that did not seem to slow the Eagles down Saturday.

Smyrna won 10 of the 14 matches against Salesianum. Five of those were pins.

Smyrna’s Jamar Wells takes control of Salesianum’s Connor Girard during their 120-pound match. Wells won 6-4.

“We’re bouncing back from some injuries,” said Smyrna coach Aaron Harris. “Some guys are still a little bit down but they were able to block it out and do their job for their team.”

Gabe Giampietro (106), Amir Pierce (132), Davis (182), Hugo Harp (220) and Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne (285) provided the pins for the Eagles.

Smyrna also pulled off a few victories via decisions in some tight contests.

The first came in the third match of the night when Jamar Wells was trailing in the third period of his 120-pound bout. Wells did enough in the final seconds to earn a 6-4 decision.

“At the end I was sort of panicking, just being down and the amount of time left,” Wells said. “Basically I looked at my coach and he gave me a look and I got it done.”

Smyrna’s Isaiah Jenkins, front, battles Salesianum’s Aiden O’Brien during their 138-pound match on Saturday night. Jenkins won the match (6-3).

Gavin Sembly also pulled off some late heroic to record a decision in his 170-pound match. Sembly’s takedown with just seconds left gave him a 5-3 decision.

Bryce Mullen also squeezed out a narrow victory with his decision at 152 pounds, 2-1. Joey Natarcola did some late work of his own with a key takedown to go from a decision to an 11-2 major-decision in the 145-pound matchup.

“You like to see a kid dig deep and pull out a close match,” Harris said. “Sometimes those are more exciting and you’d rather see those than a kid beating some like 10-2. Then the next guy feeds off of it.”

Smyrna’s big guns did their job as well, ensuring they took the maximum six points in their matches.

Pierce had the quickest pin of the night in 1:24 while Davis and DeBenedictis-Bayne also had first-round pins in 1:43 and 1:53 respectively. Giampietro (3:41) and Harp (2:58) got their pins in the second period.

Isaiah Jenkins rounded out the Smyrna winners with a 6-3 decision at 138 pounds.

“We have a theme of ‘Do your job,’” Harris said. “The stud guys do their job and we like to make sure those other matches, that are close matches, we keep it close then rely on our conditioning at the end. If we’re in better shape, we can win it at the end. I think that happened in two or three bouts.”

