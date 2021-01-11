Smyrna’s Knight leaving UD football team

NEWARK — Just a few days ago, the Delaware football team had three former Smyrna High standouts ready to make a big impact for the Blue Hens.



Suddenly, now it has just one.



Running back Will Knight announced on social media Sunday evening that he plans to transfer from Delaware after a season and a half with the Hens.



Knight joins freshman linebacker Debo Williams, who announced a couple days ago that he’s transferring to South Carolina. Delaware still has junior quarterback Nolan Henderson, a Smyrna grad who is expected to be the Hens’ starter this spring.



“I would like to take this time to thank the University of Delaware for the opportunities given,” Knight posted on Twitter. “With that being said, I am transferring from the University of Delaware.”



This will be the second time in three years that Knight has transferred.



Knight originally verbally committed to Delaware out of high school only to sign with Old Dominion instead. He played in four games for the Monarchs as a true freshman so the season didn’t count against his eligibility.



But Knight then transferred to Delaware, making an immediate impact for the Hens in the 2019 season. He was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 919 yard and scoring seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 275 yards and another TD.



Named a freshman All-American by HERO Sports, Knight was only the second Blue Hen to run for over 900 yards as a freshman. He also earned second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.



Knight was expected to share the starting running back job again this spring with senior DeJoun Lee.



“No matter where the game takes you I know you’ll succeed,” Lee posted in response to Knight’s announcement. “It was a privilege to call you my teammate and it will forever be a privilege to call you my brotha.”



Besides Lee, Delaware still has junior Khory Spruill and Quincy Watson as experienced running backs.