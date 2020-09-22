State tournaments recommended for DIAA fall sports



The DIAA will have a pair of four-team football state tournaments this fall, according to a committee recommendation on Tuesday evening.



The state’s other high school fall sports — boys’ soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country — have also recommended having state championships despite playing condensed schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The football state tournament committee also agreed to give both Henlopen Conference division and Blue Hen Conference division champions automatic bids in the Division I and II state tourneys.



But the committee put off making more complicated decisions about how the football state tourney point system would work. It plans to settle those questions next week



Football, which will begin on Oct. 23, will be limited to only seven regular-season games and then two weeks for the state tourney. With only one game being played a week, two four-team tournaments are all there is time for.



The Division I bracket usually includes six teams with eight squads in the Division II field.



The state championship games, which will be played Dec. 19, probably won’t be played at Delaware Stadium because of restrictions on the Newark campus.



