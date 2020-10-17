State’s football season clears potential obstacle

A potential obstacle to the state’s high school football season has been eliminated.



The Blue Hen Conference has freed up two of its schools’ schedules to allow them to play Salesianum.



The addition of defending Division I state champion Hodgson and St. Georges gives the Sals a full seven-game regular-season schedule this fall.



The Wilmington Catholic all-boys’ school had threatened to sue, and perhaps stop football from being played in Delaware, if it couldn’t play a seven-game slate. The condensed season begins on Friday.



As part of the schedule maneuvering, Sussex Tech has added a seventh game. The Ravens will host fellow vo-tech school Delcastle in its regular-season finale on Dec. 4.



Sallies’ schedule now includes Henlopen North members Dover, Smyrna and Sussex Central along with Hodgson and St. Georges. The Sals will also face Malvern Prep and Lansdale Catholic from Pennsylvania.