Sussex Central grad Polk to lead DIAA

DOVER – The DIAA has found its next executive director already in its own office.

Donna Polk, who has been the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s coordinator of interscholastic events since November 2018, was announced as the new executive director on Tuesday morning.

A Sussex Central High grad, Polk is the organization’s ninth executive director since it was created in 1945. She is both the first female and first African American executive director.

Polk will begin her new role on Feb. 2.

“I look forward to contributing to the association’s continued success focusing on the student-athlete experience, being a resource to member schools and being a community partnership,” Polk said in a press release.

Prior to joining the DIAA, Polk worked a short stint at Indian River High, serving as student adviser and head girls’ basketball coach.

Before that, spent 14 years in collegiate athletics, working as associate athletic director/senior woman administrator at Bowie State University and compliance coordinator/sports information director/office manager at Columbia Union College, now Washington Adventist University.

Polk has experience in administration, game day management, facilities and operations, compliance and governance, human resources, internal operations and sport supervision.

She served on several campus committees while at Bowie State. At the conference level, she served on basketball, softball, women’s volleyball and bowling sport committees.

She also was president of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Senior Woman Administrators and served nationally on the NCAA softball ranking committee as well as the women’s basketball national and regional ranking committees.

During her time at Bowie State, she served as head women’s basketball coach for three seasons, compiling a 55-29 record. Her teams reached the conference championship twice and was ranked regionally during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Polk also has experience as head and assistant women’s basketball coach at Columbia Union College and head varsity and junior varsity girls basketball coach and assistant junior varsity softball coach at Bowie High.

Polk was a student-athlete at Columbia Union College, where she was a member of the women’s basketball and softball teams. She scored 1,000 points in basketball. Polk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in counseling psychology from Columbia Union College and a Master of Arts degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

At Sussex Central, Polk played field hockey, basketball and softball.