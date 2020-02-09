Ten Henlopen teams make DIAA wrestling tournaments

Ten Henlopen Conference teams made the DIAA wrestling dual meet state tournaments as the two eight-team fields were announced on Sunday.

Smyrna High is the top seed in Division I, leading six downstate squads in the tournament. Caravel is seeded first in Division II with Woodbridge the top Henlopen Conference team as the second seed.

First round action begins Friday with all matches at 7 p.m., hosted by the better seed. The semifinals and finals will take place at Smyrna on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Smyrna (12-2) will face No. 8 seed William Penn (11-5) in the Division I first round. Two Division I matchups feature all Henlopen Conference teams as fourth-seeded Sussex Central (8-3) hosts No. 5 Cape Henlopen (17-4) and Milford (20-1), the second seed, hosts No. 7 seed Sussex Tech (10-6).

Caesar Rodney (6-6) is the sixth seed in Division I and the Riders will travel to third-seeded Salesianum (10-2) for its first round matchup.

Woodbridge, Lake Forest, Laurel and Indian River are the four downstate squads who qualified for the Division II tournament.

Laurel (11-6), seeded third, hosts sixth seed Lake Forest (8-9) in an all-Henlopen first round clash.

Woodbridge (11-5), the second seed, faces No. 7 Archmere (9-7). Indian River (12-4) earned the fifth seed and travels to Delaware Military Academy (5-3), the fourth seed, in the first round.

Top-seed Caravel (9-3) meets No. 8 seed McKean (7-8) in the final Division II first round contest.

WRESTLING

DIAA DUAL MEET STATE TOURNAMENTS

DIVISION I

FIRST ROUND

Friday

8-William Penn (11-5) at 1-Smyrna (12-2), 7 p.m.

5-Cape Henlopen (17-4) at 4-Sussex Central (8-3), 7 p.m.

6-Caesar Rodney (6-6) at 3-Salesianum (8-2), 7 p.m.

7-Sussex Tech (10-6) at 2-Milford (20-1), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

at Smyrna, 4 p.m.

FINALS

at Smyrna, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

FIRST ROUND

Friday

8-McKean (7-8) at 1-Caravel (9-3), 7 p.m.

5-Indian River (12-4) at 4-Delaware Military (5-3), 7 p.m.

6-Lake Forest (8-9) at 3-Laurel (11-6), 7 p.m.

7-Archmere (9-7) at 2-Woodbridge (11-5), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

at Smyrna, 4 p.m.

FINALS

at Smyrna, 6 p.m.