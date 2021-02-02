Roundup: Three are honored by DIAA

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association recognized Kevin Charles, Debbie Corrado and Jim Harvey with Lifetime Achievement awards at the 76th Annual DIAA meeting.

Kevin Charles

The honorees are being recognized for their exemplary contributions and service. The awards were presented and awarded virtually.

Harvey was a longtime coach and administrator at Caesar Rodney High while Charles is a Dover High grad.

Harvey was the athletic director at CR for 24 years where he also coached tennis. His roles in DIAA included serving on the Tennis Committee and summarizing 10-plus years of DSSAA board minutes.

He was also on the By-Laws Committee, in addition to being a member of the Board of Directors for DSSAA and DIAA.

Charles has been serving the DIAA for the past 44 years as executive director, wrestling official, wrestling state interpreter and committee member.

Charles was an official for the Delaware Wrestling Officials Association for 31 years and was the DWOA assignor for 18 years. He joined DIAA in 2004 as the coordinator of interscholastic athletics and was elevated to executive director in 2005.

Jim Harvey

He retired in 2016, although he continues to stay involved with DIAA as a current committee member for golf and unified sports. Charles also represented Delaware by serving on the National Federation of State High Schools Associations Board of Directors and NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

He also held the position of NFHS president.

Corrado was a special education and physical education teacher for 34 years at Concord High, being the athletic director for 11 years. She also coached boys tennis, volleyball, swimming, and basketball.

Corrado was named the State Athletic Director of the Year in 2007 and 2014. She also received the National Federation of State High School Associations State Award for Outstanding Service in 2013-14.

Corrado also served as the State Volleyball Committee Chair and State Tennis Committee Chair for many years. Her service to the DIAA also includes serving as a member of the Rules and Regulation Committee and as a DIAA board member.

College bowling

Hornets win Coppin tourney: Delaware State had four of the top nine individual scorers en route to a first-place finish at the five-team Coppin State Lady Eagles Invitational bowling tournament this weekend.

The Hornets topped all teams with a total pinfall of 4,805 for a five-game average of 192.2 in traditional competition.

North Carolina A&T was second (189.8), followed by Mount St. Mary’s (188.3), Coppin State (171.9) and Norfolk State (161.8).

Delaware State freshman Alyssa Breidegam was tops among the 30 competitors with a five-game total of 1,022 for an average of 204.4 per game to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors for the tourney. She topped the 200 mark in three of the five games, with a high of 215.

Breidegam also posted scores of 213, 206, 197 and 191 in the tournament.

DSU’s Stefanny Toala was fourth in the field with a total pinfall of 1002 (200.4 avg.), while teammates Kaitlyn Robb ranked sixth at 980 (196.0 avg.) and Saralyne Nassberg ninth with a total of 967 (193.4).

Toala also earned all-tournament team recognition.

College volleyball

DSU’s Lewis honored: Delaware State middle blocker Sydney Lewis has been honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Hornets’ 3-1 victory over George Washington.

The sophomore recorded seven blocks, including a solo, in the contest. She also posted seven kills without an error on 10 attempts for a .700 hitting percentage.

Delaware State is the MEAC’s early season leader in blocks at 2.78 per set (25.0 total). Through two matches, Lewis is tied with teammate Mayah Ngundam for the MEAC lead in blocks at 1.44 per set (13 total).

Lewis is also the league leader with a .583 hitting percentage, collecting 16 kills and just two errors on 24 attempts this season.

Wrestling

Sussex Tech 45, Delmar 27: The Ravens got pins from Joseph Kane (170 pounds) and Patasky Saintfort (195) before earning the victory on Monday.

Winning by fall for the Wildcats were Trent Kemp (145), Anthony Ennis (220) and Chance Wells (285).