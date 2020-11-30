Three Henlopen teams are No. 1 seeds as state tourney fields announced

DOVER — Not surprisingly, Delmar and Cape Henlopen High are the top seeds in the DIAA Division II and I field hockey state tournament brackets that were announced on Sunday.



Indian River is the No. 1 seed in Division II boys’ soccer with Milford taking the No. 3 seed in Division I boys’ soccer.



And, in volleyball, second-seeded Smyrna is the highest seed among downstate schools.



All three tournaments get underway this week to cap off the delayed and condensed high school seasons played during the coronavirus pandemic.



In field hockey, four Henlopen Conference squads made the eight-team Division I field.



The tourney begins on Thursday with No. 1 Cape Henlopen (10-1) hosting No. 8 Wilmington Charter (7-5); No. 4 Dover (9-3) hosts No. 5

Appoquinimink (8-3-1); No. 7 Polytech (6-6) plays at No. 2 Padua (8-2); and No. 6 Sussex Tech (6-2-1) travels to No. 3 Concord (8-4). All games start at 2 p.m. except for Polytech-Padua, which is TBA.



Four downstate schools are in the 12-team Division II bracket.



On Tuesday, No. 7 Lake Forest (6-6) hosts No. 8 Sussex Academy (6-5-1) while No. 6 Indian River (8-4) hosts No. 11 Ursuline (5-6).



In Thursday’s second round, No. 1 Delmar (12-0) hosts the Lake Forest-Sussex Academy winner while the IR-Ursuline winner plays at No. 3 Archmere (11-1). All Division II games in the first and second rounds start at 2 p.m.



Four Henlopen programs are in the eight-team field for Division I boys’ soccer.



That tourney begins on Saturday. No. 8 Smyrna (7-4-1) plays at No. 1 Appoquinimink (12-0) at 6 p.m.; No. 4 Caesar Rodney (9-1-2) hosts No. 5 St. Georges (10-2) at 10 a.m.; No. 7 Cape Henlopen (7-4-1) plays at No. 2 Salesianum (9-1) at 4 p.m.; and No. 3 Milford (11-0-1) hosts No. 6 Middletown (8-2) at 4 p.m.



In Division II soccer, three Henlopen squads are in the 12-team field.



In Tuesday’s first round, No. 12 Delmar (5-6) plays at No. 5 Caravel (7-5) at 6 p.m. The winner plays at No. 4 Sussex Academy (8-3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, No. 1 Indian River hosts the winner of the No. 8 St, Mark’s-No. 9 McKean game at 6 p.m.



In the volleyball state tournament, eight downstate schools are among the 24-team field.



On Wednesday, No. 20 Lake Forest (7-5) travels to No. 13 Middletown (9-3) while No. 19 Sussex Central (7-5) goes to Ursuline (5-7). On Thursday, No. 9 Dover (9-3) hosts No. 24 Wilmington Charter (5-7) with No. 23 Polytech (4-5) going to No. 10 Wilmington Fiends (10-2).



All first and second-round matches start at 6:30 p.m.



On Saturday, No. 8 Caesar Rodney (8-3) hosts Dover-Wilmington Charter, No. 4 Cape Henlopen (10-2) hosts Lake Forest-Middletown, No. 2 Smyrna (9-1) hosts Caravel-Mt. Pleasant and No. 6 Indian River (10-2) hosts Dickinson/Concord.

DIAA STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS

BOYS’ SOCCER

Division I

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 5

8-Smyrna (7-4-1) at 1-Appoquinimink (12-0), 6 p.m.

5-St. Georges (10-2) at 4-Caesar Rodney (9-1-2), 10 a.m.

7-Cape Henlopen (7-4-1) at 2-Salesianum (9-1), 4 p.m.

6-Middletown (8-2) at 3-Milford (11-0-1), 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Times and site TBA

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 12

Time and site TBA

Division II

First round

Tuesday, Dec. 1

12-Delmar (5-6) at 5-Caravel (7-5), 6 p.m.

11-M.O.T. Charter (6-5) at 6-Wilmington Friends (7-3-1), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

9-McKean (6-4) at 8-St, Mark’s (7-3-2), 6 p.m.

10-Delaware Military (5-6-1) at 7-Archmere (5-2-2), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 5

St. Mark’s/McKean at 1-Indian River (11-1), 6 p.m.

Delmar/Caravel at 4-Sussex Academy (8-3-1), 1 p.m.

Archmere/DMA at 2-Wilmington Charter (9-2-1), 1 p.m.

Wilm. Friends/M.O.T. Charter at Brandywine (8-1-1), 10 a.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Times and site TBA

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 12

Time and site TBA

FIELD HOCKEY

Division I

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Dec. 3

8-Wilmington Charter (7-5) at 1-Cape Henlopen (10-1), 2 p.m.

5-Appoquinimink (8-3-1) at 4-Dover (9-3), 2 p.m.

7-Polytech (6-6) at 2-Padua (8-2), TBA

6-Sussex Tech (6-2-1) at 3-Concord (8-4), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Times and sites TBA

Finals

Dec. 11 or 12

Time and site TBA

Division II

First round

Tuesday, Dec. 1

9-Sussex Academy (6-5-1) at 8-Lake Forest ( 6-6), 2 p.m.

12-Wilmington Friends (4-6) at 5-Brandywine (12-0), 2 p.m.

10-Delaware Military (5-5-2) at 7-St. Mark’s (5-3), 2 p.m.

11-Ursuline (5-6) at 6-Indian River (8-4), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 5

Lake Forest/Sussex Academy at 1-Delmar (12-0), 2 p.m.

Brandywine/Wilm. Friends at 4-Newark Charter (9-1), 2 p.m.

St. Mark’s/DMA at 2-Caravel (10-2), 2 p.m.

IR/Ursuline at 3-Archmere (11-1), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Times and sites TBA

Finals

Dec. 11 or 12

Times and sites TBA

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

17-Archmere (7-4) at 16-Appoquinimink (6-6)

20-Lake Forest (7-5) at 13-Middletown (9-3)

18-Mt. Pleasant (10-2) at 15-Caravel (8-4)

19-Sussex Central (7-5) at 14-Ursuline (5-7)

Thursday, Dec. 3

Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

24-Wilmington Charter (5-7) at 9-Dover (9-3)

21-Brandywine (7-4) at 12-Delaware Military (8-3)

23-Polytech (4-5) at 10-Wilmington Friends (10-2)

22-Concord (6-4) at 11-Dickinson (9-1)

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 5

Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

Archmere/Appo at 1-St. Mark’s (11-0)

Dover/Wilm. Charter at 8-Caesar Rodney (8-3)

Middletown/Lake Forest at 4-Cape Henlopen (10-2)

DMA/Brandywine at 5-Newark Charter (10-2)

Caravel/Mt. Pleasant at 2-Smyrna (9-1)

Wilm. Friends/Polytech at 7-Red Lion Christian (7-1)

Ursuline/Sussex Central at 3-Padua (9-2)

Dickinson/Concord at 6-Indian River (10-2)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Sites and times TBA

Semifinals

Thursday, Dec. 10

Sites and times TBA

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 12

At St. Mark’s High, times TBA