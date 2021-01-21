Two downstaters among 2021 state hoop Hall class

A pair of downstaters are among the six inductees into the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Former Sussex Tech High standout Brian Polk and ex-Seaford High boys’ coach Dave Baker are part of a group that also includes Maurice Pritchett, Khadijah Rushdan, Karen Conlin and Erik Edwards.

Founded in 2007 by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, the Hall has previously inducted 64 players and 29 coaches, officials and friends of the sport. Customarily honored at a January luncheon, this year’s class will be inducted when public health conditions permit.

Twice All-State at Sussex Tech, Polk was the state’s player of the year in 2000, when he graduated as the state’s fourth-leading all-time boys’ basketball scorer with 2,057 points — the most ever by a downstate player.

At Temple University, he made the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team, was named the league’s top sixth man, made all A-10 tournament and was the Owls’ leading three-point shooter (.381), a category where he remains ninth in school history (.363).

In his 14 seasons as head coach at Seaford, Baker’s teams compiled a 219-108 record, with three Henlopen Conference championships, three Final Four and two title game appearances. He led Seaford to a 26-game home-court winning streak, and was named state coach of year in 1986, and three times the Henlopen Conference coach of year.

The Selbyville High grad was also part of Wesley Junior College’s nationally No. 3-ranked 24-3 team in 1966, and part of Wolverine teams that went 44-9 over his two years. He was then a two-year letterman at Western Maryland.

Conlin paced Ursuline to state title in 1974, when she was considered the state’s top senior in an era before All-State teams. She led the University of Delaware to four trips to the AIAW regionals, set school records of 4.9 assists per game, and 12 assists in one game, was team MVP in 1977 and graduated as Delaware’s second leading career scorer with 716 points (10.9 per game).

Rushdan, the first Delaware athlete to be named first team All-State five times, was named a Parade All-American in 2007 when she led St. Elizabeth to the 2007 state title. Three times player of the year, she graduated with a state record 2,464 points.

She was a member of the USA under-18 team that won the 2006 FIBA Americas gold medal.

At Rutgers, she recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament to make first-team all-Big East. One of two Scarlet Knights ever to record a triple-double, she ranks 20th in Rutgers career scoring with (1,288). Selected 15th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2012, she spent a season in the WNBA before playing for a year in Israel.

Twice the state’s player of the year at Wilmington High, Edwards led the Red Devils to the 1988 state championship, and to the Final Four the next two years.

He was a key player over four years at Xavier University, backing Brian Grant and playing key roles in some of the Musketeers’ most important victories. That included an NCAA tournament upset over Nebraska, helping Xavier to three conference championships.

He received the Most Improved Student-Athlete Award and the Musketeer Award, given to the non-starter who had the greatest impact.

Over 30 years as principal of Bancroft Junior Middle School, Maurice Pritchett facilitated youth sports, during and after school hours. For three decades, he operated a youth basketball league that included cultural trips and other enrichment opportunities for youth, primarily on Wilmington’s East Side, and coached the girls’ team for the Wilmington Athletic Association.

An all-City player at Howard in 1961, he played at Delaware State, where he was the team’s leading rebounder and captain, and thereafter for Peoples Settlement in the Metropolitan League throughout the 1960s.