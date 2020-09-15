UD has 36 student-athletes test positive

NEWARK – The University of Delaware has announced today that it has had 36 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19.

That number is among 600 student-athletes who have returned to campus in the past two weeks.

A press release said that “all positive cases have been handled using all of the appropriate University protocols and affected student-athletes will be monitored daily until they are cleared by University medical professionals.”

Student-athletes who have been tested and cleared for COVID-19 have been taking part in team workouts in Newark. They’re wearing masks, filling out daily health questionnaires and using social distancing during the conditioning workouts.

According to the press release, a sampling of 25 percent of student-athletes, as well as coach and administrator population, will be selected to test every Monday and Wednesday for testing.

If student-athletes, coaches or administrators display symptoms or test positive, they will immediately be placed in quarantine and the contact tracing will begin by UD Head Team Physician/Chief Medical Officer and members of the athletic training staff to prevent the spread throughout the community.

