UD men’s basketball program has positive test results

NEWARK — The coronavirus pandemic has now hit the University of Delaware men’s basketball program.

UD announced this morning that it is temporarily pausing all team activities because of positive COVID-19 test results within the program.



The stoppage also means that Delaware will not participate in the “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for previously scheduled games on Nov. 27 and 28.



“Our program has been diligently following guidelines and protocols since the summer, with no positive tests until this point,” Blue Hen coach Martin Ingelsby said in a press release. “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise throughout the country, and unfortunately our team has now been affected.

“The health and safety of everyone in our program and the local community remain our top priority. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and look forward to resuming the preparation for our season when it is deemed safe.”



The positive test results are among the program’s Tier 1 personnel consisting of student-athletes, coaches, staff and managers. Results were detected during UD surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.



Officials said the program is currently following all state, local and University public health guidelines, as the priority remains the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and community.



Delaware’s entire non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date including possible phased-in fan attendance subject to state and university health guidelines. The Hens won’t begin their Colonial Athletic Association schedule until January.