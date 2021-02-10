UD men’s basketball team goes on COVID shutdown

NEWARK — In large part, Delaware’s men’s basketball program had avoided the large-scale COVID-19 shutdowns that have hit many other teams lately.



But it turns out the Blue Hens aren’t immune to those problems, either.



The Colonial Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that Delaware’s next four games have been postponed due to positive virus test results within the UD program.



After having two games at Northeastern postponed this past weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Huskies, the Hens are now slated to go from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27 without playing a game.



Delaware was scheduled to face Drexel this weekend and James Madison next weekend. Along with the six contests postponed by COVID-19, the Hens also had a game against William & Mary postponed because it didn’t have enough uninjured players available for a game last month.



Delaware is currently 5-4 in the CAA, 7-7 overall with a three-game winning streak. The Hens just swept an Elon squad that had gone 27 days without playing a game.



There’s no decision yet on whether any of the Delaware games can be made up.



As things currently stand, the Hens have only a weekend series with Towson on Feb. 27-28 and the CAA Tournament on March 6-9 left on their schedule.



The Colonial has been hit hard by virus shutdowns. While Hofstra has played all 12 of its league games, other squads have gotten in as few six CAA contests.



The Hens did go through another virus shutdown early in the season but it was before they started their league schedule.