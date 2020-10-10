UD suspends 19 swim team swim members for party

NEWARK — Nineteen swimming and diving team members have been sanctioned by the University of Delaware for violations of COVID-19 protocol.

The group has been suspended by the athletics department from all athletic-related activities.

Their suspensions came after notification that there was a large indoor social gathering hosted on Sept. 26 at an off-campus residence, which violates the COVID-19 guidelines and the student-athlete social pledge, as well as the Newark city ordinance for indoor gatherings. The student-athletes that were involved were quarantined immediately and all were tested with negative results.

UD student-athletes and staff that are currently on campus for the fall semester are placed in an ongoing campus surveillance testing pool where groups will be tested twice a week.

“We have spoken to our student-athletes at length about their responsibility of being back on campus,” UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak said in a press release. “The protocols and guidelines put into place are ones that must be followed for us to provide a safe environment for not only the University, but our community as well.

“While we have been fortunate with the behavior from a majority of our student-athletes in following the guidelines and social pledge. we cannot let up, we must stay focused and disciplined in all of our choices.”

The University of Delaware shares all COVID-19 related information regarding the status of campus activity this fall, along with positive cases among members of the campus community to aid in informing our community about public health. This information is located on the University of Delaware COVID-19 Dashboard.