UD suspends all games, practices

NEWARK – The University of Delaware has now suspended all athletic teams practice and competition after three more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on campus.



A press release said that athletic activities are being suspended until further notice.



“Mitigating risk is at the forefront of this decision, along with the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community,” the press release read.



The university has a website for people wanting more information: www.udel.edu/coronavirus .



Not only is UD in the middle of its spring sports season, but the Blue Hens football team just started spring practice this week.

Delaware women’s team was slated to play in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament in Elon, N.C. but that tourney was cancelled just before tipoff this afternoon.

According to social media reports, the players in the noon game were pulled off the court just before the start of the CAA’s quarterfinal round. The Hens were scheduled to play William & Mary at 7:30 p.m. today.