Unexpected or not, Brengle wants to keep Open run going

Dover’s Madison Brengle celebrates the final point in her second-round U.S. Open victory on Wednesday night. U.S. Open photo

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Even if her run ends today, Madison Brengle has had a memorable stay in New York this week.

But now the 30-year-old from Dover has a chance to make it a really special week.

Brengle faces Shelby Rogers today in the third round of the U.S. Open in an unexpected matchup of unseeded American players. The match is slated for approximately 7 p.m. in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Ranked 84th in the world, Brengle is trying to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

The only other time Brengle made it past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament was in 2015 when she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. She also advanced to the U.S. Open’s third round that season.

“She was very excited,” said Brengle’s mom, Gabby. “The third round of the U.S. Open — that’s phenomenal. All your work, you definitely see that it’s all paid off. It’s exciting.

“Every point is so difficult, not just every match,” Gabby added. “She’s just happy to be there.”

Both Brengle and Rogers pulled off second-round upsets on Wednesday in New York.

Before Brengle knocked off 19th-seeded Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 6-3, Rogers topped 11th-seeded Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-1. The 28-year-old Rogers is ranked No. 93 in the world.

Rogers and Brengle have met only three previous times in their careers with Brengle holding a 2-1 edge. Rogers won their last meeting, 6-3, 7-5, at Bonita Springs in 2019.

In 2014, Brengle beat Rogers, 6-3, 6-2, in the Australian Open.

The two players are friends. Rogers has stayed with Brengle in Florida when the two were training there.

“Shelby’s amazing,” said Gabby. “She’s such a clean player. Maddie knows her well. They’re very good friends.”

Brengle seems to be enjoying her time in New York. She earned some media attention on Wednesday night when she chugged a small bottle of wine in the empty stands after her win over Yastremska.

The drink was provided by her friend, Arina Rodionava, whom Brengle beat in the first round on Monday.

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg dubbed Brengle “the clear USOpen MVP” for the day.

After Wednesday’s match, Brengle said she didn’t even mind not having fans in attendance for the tournament.

“Playing at your home Slam is always special,” she said. “When I get to step out on the court here I feel very lucky. I’ve been watching this since I grew up.

“I actually think I came to the very first Arthur Ashe kids’ day as a child. It’s special to be here. And the bubble kind of suits me. It’s like an introvert’s dream. I don’t mind.”

“She’s so funny,” Gabby said. “That’s her, she’s always been that way. Nothing’s going to change.”

As for going to the Open when Madison was a youngster, Gabby said they never dared to dream about her playing on that court someday.

“Not at that point,” said Gabby. “I mean I think that’s every young tennis player’s dream but, no, we didn’t look that far ahead.

“I think it’s great for Delaware tennis,” she added. “We have so many players that train hard and they’re doing well. At whatever level they play, we’re so excited for them. I think it’s great for them to see, the time they put in, it pays off.”