Watson wins again at Delmar

DELMAR — Joseph Watson notched his second victory of the season in the Big Block Modified event at Delaware International Speedway on Saturday night.

It took some work to get the races in after rain soaked the track just before the start of the program. Track owner Charles Cathell had all hands on deck to get the track ready.

With support from the track crews, drivers, and fans, all events were able to take place with only a minor delay.

On a lap six restart of the Big Block Modified, the Watson brothers — Joseph and Jordan — were batting for the second position with Kevin Sockriter and Richie Pratt dueling side by side for fourth.

A lap 12 restart regrouped the field with Joseph Watson diving to the bottom of race leader, H.J. Bunting, to take over the top position.

A single-file restart with two laps remaining allowed Pratt to have one last chance, but he couldn’t overcome the strength of Joseph Watson.

Tim Tanner topped the Mid Atlantic Sprint Series after swapping positions with Jeff Geiges and Dave Brown for the duration of the feature event.

James Hill survived challenges from Adam White and Greg Humlhanz to earn his first win of the season in the AC Delco Crate Modified feature event. Humlhanz and White made contact in the early stages of the event while competing for the second spot.

White salvaged a second-place finish with a broken shock, while Humlhanz had to charge back to a disappointing eighth-place finish.

Derek Magee led wire-to-wire to etch another RUSH Late Model victory to his name. Magee held off the hard charging Billy Thompson and Super Late Model moonlighters, Amanda Robinson and Mark Pettyjohn.

Defending Modified Lite champion, Ray Gulliver continued his tear of a season with a win in the 15-lap feature event.

This Saturday, the speedway will host the late Jake Memorial with a 25-lap $2,685 to win Big Block Modified event and 15-lap $850 to win for AC Delco Crate Modifieds.

College football

Hens get OL commit: Noah Williams, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Baltimore, verbally accepted a scholarship offer from Delaware on Monday.

A rising senior at Saint Frances Academy in Warrenton, Va., Williams also had offers from Tennessee, UMass and the Blue Hens’ CAA rival, William & Mary. The three-star recruit is Delaware’s fourth verbal commitment to its 2021 recruiting class.