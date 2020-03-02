Wesley men get NCAA hoop bid

DOVER – Wesley College is headed back to the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.



The Wolverines (18-9) received an at-large bid when the 64-team bracket was announced this afternoon. Wesley will open the tourney next Friday at Randolph-Macon (26-2).



Wesley won the Atlantic East Conference tournament title on Saturday. But the second-year league won’t have an automatic NCAA playoff bid until next season.



Wesley will be making its fifth appearance in the NCAAs but its first since 2014.



Randolph-Macon, located in Ashland, Va., is the champion of the ODAC.