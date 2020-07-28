Wesley’s football season canceled

DOVER — The state of Delaware’s last chance at having a local college football season this fall ended today when Wesley College canceled its schedule.



Like with Delaware State and Delaware, the Wolverines’ season was called off when its conference — in this case, the New Jersey Athletic Conference — canceled its fall sports schedule because of the coronavrirus pandemic.



Delaware hasn’t had a fall without college football since 1943 when seasons were canceled because of World War II.



Wesley was down to only six games remaining on its schedule anyway after four opponents canceled their season.



The rest of the Wolverines’ athletic programs play in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference, which canceled fall sports last week.



Wesley is still planning to practice during the fall with the hopes of being able to compete in the spring.