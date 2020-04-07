Wesley’s Williams on the radar of NFL teams

Coray Williams is gaining the attention of NFL teams. (File photo)

DOVER — The closest Coray Williams had ever gotten to some of these guys was watching them on TV.

But, here he was, a safety from tiny Wesley College, lining up with players from Division I FBS schools.

Williams had earned the spot, though, being moved up from the small-school all-stars to practice against the major-college guys at the College Gridiron Showcase Game in Texas in January.

“It was strange because I just remember seeing all the bigger-name schools,” said Williams. “But actually being out there on the field with them, we were all just playing ball.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh it doesn’t matter if you’re D-I, D-II or D-III. If you can play, you can play.’”

Now Williams just has to hope that at least one NFL team thinks he belongs among the top football players in the country.

Williams knows his name is at least on some people’s radar going into the NFL Draft, which starts on April 23.

It was the NFL personnel on hand at the Texas all-star game that asked for the 6-foot-2, 221-pound safety to be moved up with the Division I players. Williams also earned invitations to work out at Pro Days at both Rutgers and the University of Delaware.

Clearly, Williams has passed the eye test so far.

“Coray has some things going for him,” said Wesley coach Chip Knapp. “The intangible things — he’s a leader, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. And with his size and speed, I think that’s something that will interest the professional scouts.”

The 22-year-old Williams’ name comes up on several of the pre-NFL Draft scouting reports that dot the internet.

“Strength is outstanding, consistently bullies larger blockers. Simply has an innate sense of where he needs to be,” is how he’s described on overtimeheroics.net.

In the last two seasons alone, Williams posted 140 tackles and eight interceptions for the Wolverines.

But Williams’ biggest problem at the moment is the same as it is for a lot of people right now — the world is shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means those Pro Days that Williams was invited to were canceled. NFL scouts can’t go and work out players in person, either.

For small-college players like Williams, that makes trying to beat the odds even more difficult. Many of them have video-taped themselves being tested in various combine drills.

Williams, who has been working with Wolverines secondary coach Arthur Smith, said his agent has sent all 32 NFL teams a copy of his tests on video. He’s been timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

“It’s a waiting game,” said Williams. “It’s definitely frustrating with the coronavirus going around. I feel like it’s taking a lot away from small-school prospects like myself. A lot of us depend on the Pro Days because that really helps us.

“Not having that is kind of a slap in the face to us. But, at the same time, we’ve just got to control what we can control, just take it day by day and keep working out.”

One thing Williams does have going for him is that a pair of former Wesley players — quarterback Joe Callahan and offensive lineman Matt Gono — have beaten the odds and made it on to NFL rosters. That’s the kind of thing that can help players like Williams get a little bit longer look from a scout.

Of course, all those factors just need to add up to Williams getting brought in by one NFL team. HE just wants the chance to make his dreams come true.

“It’s just a blessing — doing something that I love,” he said. “Being in this position that I’m in now is a blessing. It’s something that I dreamed of as a kid.”