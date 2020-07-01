Wolverines lose one grid game

DOVER — It’s still too early to tell whether there will be a local college football season this fall.

But decisions are starting to be made that will impact whether or not games are played.

Wesley College opponent the College of New Jersey just announced that it is canceling its upcoming football season because of the conronavirus pandemic.

The Wolverines were supposed to host the Lions on Oct. 31 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game. The cancellation leaves Wesley with only nine games at the moment.

Chip Knapp

“When it comes down to it, the presidents have to do what’s best for their individual school,” said Wolverines’ coach Chip Knapp. “They’ve got to make the tough decisions. … They’re going to feel a responsibility to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Besides losing that game, though, Knapp said his discussions with this season’s other opponents have been about finding ways to still play their games.

Knapp said programs are trying to adjust their schedules so the traveling opponent don’t have to stay overnight in a hotel.

Wesley has moved the starting time of its Oct. 3 game at Rowan to 6 p.m. so it can bus to and from New Jersey on the day of the contest.

“The whole dynamics of a hotel trip — traveling 70, 80 or 90 people — and staying overnight, that just adds a whole other layer of opportunities for people to get infected,” said Knapp. “Everyone is trying to minimize all the uncertainties.

“It’s going to take a team effort,” he said about dealing with the virus in general. “Everyone’s going to have to be on the same page. There can’t be anybody breaking ranks to do their own thing. If one person does, it’s going to put everyone else at risk.”

For now, Knapp doesn’t feel like there needs to be a rush to determine the fate of the fall football season. Wesley is slated to host Franklin Pierce on Sept. 5 in its season opener.

The Wolverines are then scheduled to face Delaware Valley and Endicott before beginning their NJAC slate against Rowan.

“I think there’s still time to make decisions,” said Knapp. “I think it’s worthwhile to wait … with all the unknowns that are out there. We can still try to keep gathering information.

“There will eventually be a deadline where you’ve got to make those determinations.”