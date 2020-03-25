Workman’s All-State selection historic for Delmarva Christian

Andrew Workman

GEORGETOWN — When the All-State basketball teams were announced last week, Andrew Workman did not check them.

The Delmarva Christian senior figured he wouldn’t be included.

“I had written it off,” Workman said. “Statistically, I had a better season as a junior and didn’t make it then.”

It wasn’t until his coach Micah Twedell texted him that Workman looked up who was honored.

“Coach was like, ‘Have you seen them?’ I told him no,” Workman said. “Then he says, ‘Well you might want to check.’”

Workman made the boys’ basketball honorable mention list. He is the first player in Delmarva Christian history to be named to a basketball All-State team.

The Delmar native is one of three outgoing seniors at Delmarva Christian who have played varsity since their freshman year. Workman played on the same AAU team in eighth grade as Wyatt Kwiatkowski and Christopher Vonhof. The trio decided to go to Delmarva Christian together.

The year before the three arrived, the Royals went 6-14. As freshmen, the record was 9-10.

But by the end their senior year, the small school from Georgetown was 18-2 in the regular season and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament for the first time in school history.

“Four years ago people would ask where I went to school and they would be like ‘What is that, where is it?’” Workman said. “Now I say I go to Delmarva Christian and they go, ‘Oh, you guys made the quarterfinals this year.’ I think we really put the school on the map.”

Workman averaged 15 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. He broke the 20-point barrier eight times this season.

He is set to continue his basketball career for Lancaster Bible College next season.

“One of the stereotypes is if you play at a small Christian high school you won’t get seen by college coaches,” Twedell said. “I have college coaches contacting me about our seniors and AAU coaches about our underclassmen. Hopefully our guys are putting that stereotype to rest.”

Workman’s career at Delmarva Christian was full of firsts.

Not only did he help the Royals win their first state tournament game, he was also the school’s first 1,000-point scorer.

“In a big moment,” Twedell said. “He can get you a bucket.”

Workman was also slated to play in the Blue-Gold senior all-star game which has been postponed.

“He was nominated for the game by the Henlopen South coaches,” Twedell said. “It’s more of an accolade because we don’t play a lot of Henlopen South teams. Yet they all voted for him, I didn’t know how many people have seen him play.”

For Workman, the way the season ended was what was the most gratifying.

The Royals received a bye and defeated Tatnall in the second round of the state tournament. The win sent them to face top seed and defending state champion Sanford in the quarterfinals.

While Sanford pulled away for a 75-41 victory, the Royals were in the game in the first half. They went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter and had the deficit in single digits for most of the first half.

Workman said it showed Delmarva Christian belongs on the same floor as the top teams in the state, especially compared to 2019 where the Royals also went 18-2 but fell in the first round of the state tournament.

“We knew we could reach that point but we wanted everyone else to know that,” Workman said. “We’ve developed since freshman year and pretty much got a little better each year. We broke through a little bit last year but we weren’t as good yet and you saw that come tournament time. We said that would never happen again and we all did whatever we could to get better over the summer.”