Wrestling notebook: Evans leading young Dover squad

DOVER — Gabe Evans has participated in five tournaments this wrestling season.

He’s brought home four championships and one runner-up finish.

Evans won another individual title this past weekend as the Dover senior was victorious in the 182-pound weight class at the Canal Classic hosted by Middletown High.

Junior Qualeak Bumbrey also won an individual championship with the 220-pound title last weekend. Bumbrey is right behind Evans this year with three championships during the season so far.

Evans has won at the Earl Helmbreck Invitational (at Brandywine High), the Milford Invitational and the Glasgow Invitational to go along with his Canal Classic victory. The only tournament he entered and did not win was at William Penn’s Howdy Duncan Invitational in December when he fell in the final to an out-of-state wrestler.

Evans, who is also an All-State football player, did not start wrestling until eighth grade. He is a defending conference champion.

”You’re able to show how good you are as an athlete,” Evans said after his win at the Milford Invitational. It shows how hard I work. With wrestling, it’s all on you or how you train. If I mess up or lose a match, that’s all on me, not anyone else. You’re accountable for how you do.”

Evans is one of only three seniors on the Dover squad with Sam Arkuwoille and Justice Hefley. The Senators have five freshman on the varsity roster this year.

”I feel like a mentor this year,” Evans said. “There’s a lot of younger guys who might not be as confident as you expect them to be. Sometimes I feel like a coach at matches instead of a player. I always feel like I’ve been a leader so that’s not a problem for me.”

Smyrna-CR tonight

Smyrna will resume its rivalry with Caesar Rodney tonight when the Eagles travel to CR for a 6 p.m. dual meet.

The two teams have combined to win the last two DIAA Division I dual meet state championships. Caesar Rodney upset the top-seeded Eagles in the 2018 title match but Smyrna won the rematch in the 2019 championship.

While Caesar Rodney defeated the Eagles in the 2018 state tournament, Smyrna has had the Riders’ number during the regular season for most of the past decade.

The last time Caesar Rodney won the regular season matchup between the Henlopen North rivals was in 2012.

Woodbridge eyes tournament

Wednesday night was a historic result at Woodbridge when the Blue Raiders knocked off Indian River to clinch their first Henlopen South championship.

By winning the conference, Woodbridge now has an automatic bid to the eight-team Division II tournament. The Blue Raiders have now made the field three years in a row, including a first-round win last year which was the first in school history.

Woodbridge has nonconference matches at Dover (today at 6 p.m.), at Caravel (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) and at Polytech (Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.) to finish out its season. Both Dover and Polytech are Division I teams while Caravel is one of the top teams in Division II.

“Last year we won our first dual meet state tournament match in school history and hopefully we can build on that,” said Woodbridge coach Shane Marvel. “We have a big match next week with Caravel and hopefully that can improve our seed possibly and we can roll into state duals at full strength.”

Bonus points

• Sussex Central’s home dual meet tonight against Caravel (6 p.m.) is Military/Police/First Responders Appreciation Night.

• Delmar and Lake Forest are traveling to a quad-meet at Caravel on Saturday which also includes Newark Charter.

• First State Military Academy is participating in today’s tri-meet at Sanford along with Wilmington Christian.