Wrestling notebook: Giampietro eyes second title at 106 pounds

Gabe Giampietro of Smyrna maneuvers to get in position to pin Tyler Ratledge of Lake Forest in the 106-pound championship match. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

SMYRNA — Gabe Giampietro isn’t afraid to try new things.

Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don’t.

And in the Henlopen Conference final last weekend, the Smyrna High sophomore Giampietro tired a new move and fell behind 2-0. No worries for the former state champion, though, he rallied for a pin and his second conference title.

“I tried a new move that I was taught like two days before to see if it worked and obviously it didn’t,” Giampietro chuckled. “But I felt pretty good with my performance all in all.”

Giampietro will look to keep up his current pace as the DIAA individual state championship wrestling meet begins today at Cape Henlopen High.

Giampietro is the defending champion at 106 pounds. The sophomore is seeded first at 106 this year as he’s looking to make it two state titles in two years.

Delaware has not seen a four-time individual state champion since Smyrna’s Brent Fleetwood from 2011-2014. Only 10 wrestlers have accomplished such a feat in the state tournament’s history.

The only current wrestlers on pace for four titles are Giampietro and Caravel sophomores Nick Hall, a former Fifer Middle School wrestler, and Alex Poore.

Giampietro has wrestled his way to a 36-4 record this year. Despite that, he’s always looking for ways to improve.

“I just got to tweak up a little bit on neutral, bottom and top,” Giampietro said. “Just trying to get a little bit better.”

Potential three-timers

Two Henlopen Conference seniors will attempt to win the third state championship of their careers this weekend.

Caesar Rodney’s Jackson Dean is seeded first at 152 pounds. Dean won a state title as a freshman and as a junior at Caesar Rodney.

He currently holds a 38-6 record this year.

“I really want to go out on top,” Dean said.

The other wrestler trying for title No. 3 is Hugo Harp of Smyrna. Harp won his previous two championships at Dover as a sophomore and a junior.

Harp is the top seed in the 220-pound weight class and has gone 39-7 this season.

Bonus points

• The Henlopen Conference has nine of the 14 No. 1 overall seeds. Smyrna has the most with five. Caravel follows with four and Milford has three.

• Session one begins this afternoon at 4 p.m. and tickets are $5. Session two is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with tickets $6. Tickets will be $7 for the final session which begins Saturday at 5:30 p.m.