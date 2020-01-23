Wrestling notebook: Milford’s Thode, Grant win at Shore girls’ tourney

The War on the Shore wrestling tournament celebrated another year this past weekend, hosted by Stephen Decatur High in Maryland.

And for the first time ever, the event held its first ever girls’ tournament.

Two Milford High girls earned championships at the event. Freshman Emily Thode won the 101-107-pound title while sophomore Brooklyn Grant was victorious in the 115-127-pound weight class.

Twenty girls from 12 different high schools competed in the tournament across five weight classes.

Caesar Rodney posted a pair of second-place finishes. Freshman Makenna Dolt was the 101-107-pound runner-up and fellow freshman Ava Schrader was second at 144-152 pounds.

Freshman Alessandra Ditchkus of Caesar Rodney also earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish at 129-135 pounds.

On the boys’ side, the Henlopen Conference totaled three individual champions.

Jevon Saffold of Sussex Central won at 145 pounds, Jackson Dean of Caesar Rodney earned the 152-pound title and Anthony Diaz of Milford was the 220-pound champion.

Twenty-four teams were entered in the tournament from across Delmarva. Caesar Rodney, Milford, Sussex Central and St. Georges were the only four Delaware teams entered in the tournament.

Sussex Central’s Tyler Karr finished third at 285 pounds while Caleb Adamowicz added a fourth-place finish for Caesar Rodney at 145 pounds. Corey Messick (113), Jack Thode (120) and Bevensky Augustine (182) each were fifth in their respective weight classes for Milford.

Caesar Rodney was the best placing Delaware team with 110.5 points for a sixth-place finish. Sussex Central finished two points out of the top-10 in 11th with an even 100 team points.

Milford totaled 92 points for 13th overall.

Mount St. Joseph’s of Maryland won the boys’ team title with 215 points.

Bonus points

• Smyrna has a key nonconference dual meet against Salesianum on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Both teams are unbeaten against Delaware competition.

• The Smyrna-Dover dual meet originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22 has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 8 at Dover at 10:30 a.m.

• If Woodbridge wins Wednesday’s dual meet against Indian River it will clinch the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Woodbridge.

• Dover, First State Military Academy, Laurel, Polytech and Sussex Central are the downstate teams entered in the 15-team Canal Classic, hosted by Middletown High this weekend.

• Milford and Woodbridge are competing in the Legacy Duals at Hodgson Vo-Tech on Saturday. Seven teams are scheduled to wrestle.

• Delmar is headed to the Warrior Duals in Nadua, Va. this weekend.

• Indian River and Sussex Tech are wrestling at a tri-meet at Concord High on Saturday.

Reach staff writer Tim Mastro at tmastro@newszap.com