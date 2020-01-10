Wrestling notebook: Viking grapplers riding big winning streak

Andre Currie (Delaware State News file photo)

In less than a week, the Cape Henlopen High wrestling team has added eight wins to its record.

Seven of those eight victories came in a span of two days this past weekend.

And the most recent win was highlighted by an individual accomplishment. The Vikings’ Andre Currie earned the 100th victory of his career on Wednesday night during Cape Henlopen’s 40-29 win over Caesar Rodney High.

Currie recorded a major-decision in his match at 182 pounds as Cape Henlopen defeated Caesar Rodney for the first time since 2016.

The Vikings are off to a 10-2 start on the season. They have gone 8-1 since last Friday thanks to a visit at the Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright High in Maryland.

Cape Henlopen won all three matches on Friday, downing Bel Air, Md. 54-21 before victories over Oakdale, Md. (79-0) and Leonardtown, Md. (64-12).

The Vikings earned another win in their first match of the day on Saturday, defeating Walter Johnson, Md. 68-12. They then dropped their only matchup of the weekend with a 49-19 result against Stephen Decatur, Md.

Cape Henlopen finished the day with three more wins against Bishop Iroten, Va. (64-0), Boys’ Latin School of Md. (54-30) and Southern, Md. (42-27).

The Vikings continue their busy week with a nonconference contest at Delaware Military Academy today at 6 p.m. After that comes a key Henlopen Conference Northern Division matchup against defending Division I dual meet state champion Smyrna High, at Cape Henlopen on Wednesday (6 p.m.).

Smyrna trying new things

While Smyrna picked up its first Henlopen North win of the year on Wednesday over Sussex Central, coach Aaron Harris challenged his wrestlers to try some new things on the mat.

Hugo Harp, for example, earned a pin at 220 pounds for the Eagles in the third period. Harris wanted Harp to work on some new moves, as opposed to the two-time state champion’s primary move.

“We talked this week about being coachable and getting out of our comfort zone,” Harris said. “Hugo is so comfortable with a blast-double, it’s the first move I taught him back when he was in ninth grade. It’s been successful so I don’t discourage him from using it but we talked about trying some new stuff. So when you leave the national level and come back here where people are used to seeing you, they don’t know what you have.”

Harris had previously coached Harp at Dover as a freshman and sophomore. Harp won his second state title last year with the Senators before moving to Smyrna for his senior season, thus reuniting him with Harris.

Another Dover-turned-Smyrna wrestler also impressed Harris. Amir Pierce, who transferred to Smyrna last year, won his 132-pound match in just 47 seconds with a pin.

“I’ve never been disappointed in his effort,” Harris said. “I’ve been coaching him for four years and whether he wins or loses, he’s always giving 100 percent. I’m always impressed with Amir.”

Bonus points

• Smyrna is headed to the Virginia Duals this weekend, hosted at the Hampton Coliseum. The Eagles are seeded fifth in the National High School bracket and face No. 12 seed Christianburg, Va. in the first round at 9 a.m. today. If they win, they meet the winner of four-seeded McDonogh, Md. and No. 13 St. Peter’s Prep of New Jersey.

• Lake Forest is hosting the Spartan Duals, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Laurel, Sussex Tech, Polytech and William Penn are also in the field.

• Dover and First State Military Academy the two downstate teams participating in the 13-team Glasgow Invitational on Saturday at Glasgow High.

• Milford is entered in the King of the Mat Duals, hosted at Dundalk, Md.

• Delmar is competing in the Northhampton Diem/Miles Round Robin Tournament in Virginia this weekend.

