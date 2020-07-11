Youth volunteer: Greco helps keep Dover Little League running

Betty Greco with another longtime Dover volunteer Ed Coker. Delaware State News file photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Delaware State News would like to feature some of the volunteers who keep youth sports going downstate.

This week, Betty Greco of Dover Little League was nominated. If you would like to nominate someone, e-mail their name and some background information to sports@newszap.com.

DOVER — Betty Greco has never coached a Little League team.

She’s never umpired a game or raked an infield.

But, without her, thousands of kids wouldn’t have been able to play baseball or softball at Dover Little League over the last few decades.

As one of the league’s long-time player agents, Greco has registered countless youngsters to take part in the league.

Overall, Greco has volunteered at Dover for the last 43 years without missing a season.

The 75-year-old Dover resident started out as the team mom for her 8-year-old son’s squad and just never left.

Greco has held several different jobs with the league but player agent seems to be the role she’s really known for.

It turns out she was pretty good at handling the registration paperwork — that, and nobody else really wanted to do it.

“Someone has to do it,” said Greco. “I say, ‘Look, if anybody wants this job, they can have it.’ There’s a lot of work there, keeping the records and all that kind of stuff.

“The kids come up and they know me. I recognize the face but I can’t always put a name to the face.”

Over the years, though, league officials have said it’s difficult to imagine the operation running without Greco.

“You couldn’t pay her for what she’s worth,” former league official Tom Rutkowski said about her several years ago.

“Nobody has any idea how much work she does behind the scenes. There’s so much paperwork involved with Little League. When we register 600 kids, she touches every piece of paper.

“And if there’s a question, the first thing is, ‘Well, ask Betty.’”

Ed Coker, one of the few people involved with Dover Little League longer than Greco, has called her “a rock.”

“It’s kind of neat to see people like that,” Coker has said about Greco. “Especially somebody like Betty. She hasn’t had a kid in the league for years and she stills stays very much involved. She lends all the helping hands she can.”

Thirty-five years after he finished playing, Greco’s son, Mike, is now the league’s treasurer.

A few years ago, this would have been a busy time few weeks for Greco, who moved to Dover from Philadelphia in 1968.

Dover would be getting ready to host the Big League baseball Eastern Regional and the other Little League all-star tournaments would be kicking into high gear.

Greco would have been involved with checking paperwork and making sure player registrations were in order as teams advanced to different levels.

But Little League got rid of the Big League division and the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of the Little League season.

Still, Greco said she “constantly” feels like there’s something she should be taking care of for the league.

“I sit here and think, ‘Well, who’s playing?’” said Greco. “‘Well they’re not playing tonight.’”

Greco can remember some pretty hectic moments in tournaments when paperwork was still being straightened out at the last minute.

“There’s been a couple years where they’re walking on the field to play the game,” she said, “and I’m still trying to get documentation and get it verified by the district.”

Greco, whose name is on a plaque on the concession stand at the Dover complex, would like to keep volunteering for as long as she can.

In 2018, she retired from her full-time job as a registrar of voter registration clerk with the Department of Elections. She held that job for 30 years.

Greco, Coker and Walt Bowers, who is now retired, have been the mainstay volunteers at Dover for over four decades.

With two grandsons still playing in the league, Greco likes to see them play in normal summers. She also has other kids invite her out to their games.

As long as Greco has been out there, she’s seen generations of families come through the league.

“You realize how old you are when the kids you remember playing now come back with their own kids,” she said.